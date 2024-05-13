OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is all in for AI-generated erotica

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, expressed a desire to explore the possibility of using AI to generate NSFW content, specifically text-based erotica, for personal use. This was seen on Reddit after a recent QnA was done on r/ChatGPT sub.

However, he clarified that OpenAI would continue to restrict the creation of deepfakes, which are manipulated videos that can be used to spread misinformation or create pornography. One of the most famous case being of Taylor Swift.

Altman’s comments come amidst ongoing debates about the ethical implications of artificial intelligence.

On one hand, AI has the potential to be used creatively but there are concerns about its misuse, especially in creating deepfakes. These can be harmful and have been used to spread disinformation and non-consensual pornography.OpenAI’s decision to limit access to deepfake technology aligns with similar efforts by other tech companies to address the potential dangers of AI.

Potential benefits include wider content variety tailored to user preferences and eliminating concerns about non-consensual elements. However, challenges include AI’s ability to capture emotional depth and potential over-stimulation due to prioritizing novelty. Additionally, AI-generated content based on user biases could be harmful.

In 2019, for instance, Meta, formerly Facebook, announced a ban on deepfakes that could be misleading. These efforts highlight the ongoing challenges of balancing technological innovation with the need to mitigate potential risks.