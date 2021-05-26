OpenAI announces $100 million AI startup fund with Microsoft

OpenAI today announced OpenAI Startup Fund through which it will invest $100 million in AI companies. OpenAI is looking for a small number of early-stage startups in fields where AI can have a transformative effect—like health care, climate change, and education—and productivity-based AI tools.

This fund will be managed by OpenAI, with investment from Microsoft and other OpenAI partners. In addition to the money, the selected startups will get early access to future OpenAI technology, support from OpenAI team, and Microsoft Azure Credits.

Source: OpenAI