Yesterday renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphones were leaked online. The Pixel 6 smartphones will feature a unique design on the back with a prominent horizontal camera bump. The Google Pixel 6 will have a dual camera setup and the Google Pixel 6 Pro will have a triple camera setup.

Now we’ve heard some more detail regarding what the hump contains. According to TechDroider the Google Pixel 6 Pro will feature a periscope zoom camera and spectral sensor (which helps to take better pictures under LED lighting).

Google Pixel 6 Pro got a Periscope Lens and Spectral / Flicker Sensor. Here's a rough concept we made a few days back. https://t.co/fjJz7wpB6t pic.twitter.com/CtJI1w8ZNc — TechDroider (@techdroider) May 14, 2021

Below is Techdroider’s mock-up of the cluster, showing all the lenses, which is missing from yesterday’s renders.

This suggests the Google Pixel 6 Pro will not be a cheap device, and will be competing against other flagship handsets such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Yesterday’s leaks suggested the handset will feature a thin-bezel display, a single punch-hole selfie camera, and an in-display fingerprint reader.

Based on the reports from 9to5Google, these Pixel 6 smartphones will be powered by the Whitechapel GS101 chip which was designed by Google in partnership with Samsung. You can learn more about the Whitechapel chip here.