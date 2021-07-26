Last month, a reliable tipster debunked the rumor of the existence of OneUI 3.5 saying that there was no such thing as version 3.5. The tipster claimed the next major OneUI update will carry version number 3.1.1 and not 3.5. We now have solid proof that backs what the tipster claimed last month as Samsung confirmed the existence of version 3.1.1.

Apart from confirming version 3.1.1, Samsung also gave us some timeline about when we can expect the update to be available for Galaxy S21 series. According to a Samsung forum moderator, the OneUI 3.1.1 will be available for the S21 series around the end of August, though the moderator didn’t reveal the exact date.

The update will also be available for other premium Galaxy phones, including Note20, Note10, S20, around the same time. On the other hand, the mid-range Galaxy phones will reportedly get the update a few weeks later.

The OneUI 3.1.1 update will debut with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is confirmed to release in August. So, the fact that Samsung is eyeing to release the update for older premium Galaxy phones in August isn’t a surprise.

However, we don’t have any information about what new features are coming to the upcoming OneUI update. But as we move closer to the launch date, we’ll get to know more about the upcoming new features. Rest assured, we’ll apprise you of all the features that will be available in OneUI 3.1.1 as and when we get to know about them.