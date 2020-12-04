Samsung has started pushing the Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 stable update to select Galaxy S20 devices, and needless to say, S20 won’t be the only Galaxy phone to receive the latest OneUI update. After Galaxy S20, Samsung will likely start rolling out the update to S20 FE and Note20 smartphones. And the good news is that we now know when the update may become available for these two handsets.

According to famous tipster Max Weinbach, the OneUI 3.0 stable update could arrive on S20 FE and Note20 on December 14. Samsung could also delay the date to December 27. Nevertheless, in all likelihood, the update will be available for Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy Note20 by the end of December. It’s worth pointing out that this isn’t official as Samsung is yet to share the Android 11 update timeline. So, you should take this with a grain of salt.

Apart from Galaxy Note20 and S20 FE, the Android 11 update will also be available to some its mid-ranger and old Galaxy Flagships, including the Galaxy S10, Note10. The OneUI 3.0 update includes visual changes to some of the first-party apps such as Contacts, Phone, Gallery. Apart from that, the update also adds the ability to double-tap to turn off the screen, additional camera filters, and more. You can know more about the OneUI 3.0 update here.

Meanwhile, you can check the update manually by going to Settings> Software update.