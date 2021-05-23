Back in November last year, we reported OnePlus is working on a limited-edition smartwatch inspired by Cyberpunk 2077. Giving a fillip to what we previously reported, OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 is going to debut later this month. To be more specific, the limited-edition OnePlus Watch will launch tomorrow, May 24, and will go on sale on the very same day. However, the smartwatch will be limited to the Chinese market only.

As we predicted, the OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 edition will feature custom themes, animations, watch faces, neon yellow and black accents on the rubber straps. However, the specs will resemble those of the original OnePlus Watch, meaning we’re getting support for sleep tracking, 50+ watch faces, 1.39-inch AMOLED display, a 402mAh battery, SpO2 and heart rate sensors, built-in GPS, and IP67 rating.

This isn’t the first time OnePlus is launching a special-edition product. Last year, the Shenzhen tech firm launched a limited edition OnePlus 8T inspired by Cyberpunk 2077. Prior to that, OnePlus used to release the Mclaren Edition of its “T” branded smartphones.

Coming back to the watch, the limited edition watch is unlikely to be any different from the original smartwatch when it comes to specs. But in terms of appears, the Cyberpunk 2077 edition will be visibly different from the original one, but the basics will remain the same — the limited edition watch will feature a circular design, just like the original OnePlus Watch.

While we’re less than 24 hours away from the launch date, there is no solid information about the price of the limited edition smartwatch. But if Android Authority says the price could be somewhere around $159. We’ll get to know more about it tomorrow, May 24.

Meanwhile, those excited about the limited edition OnePlus Watch can let us know in the comments below.