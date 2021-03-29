OnePlus is no longer a company that only focuses on flagship killer smartphones, in fact, the price of the company’s latest OnePlus 9 series is very similar to the flagships offered by big players like Samsung and Apple. The Shenzhen-based tech firm, however, isn’t giving up on the value-for-money flagships just yet. The company launched three budget phones last year, and all of these devices received praise from users in key markets like the USA.

Just like last year, OnePlus is expected to release Nord-branded mid-range phones this year, but for unknown reasons, the company may have shelved one of its Nord-branded phones that was supposed to launch in mid-March. According to tipster Max Jambor, who’s the first to report about the existence of OnePlus Nord SE, OnePlus has cancelled the OnePlus Nord SE, a smartphone that was said to look a bit different than the original OnePlus Nord.

The OnePlus Nord SE was supposed to be a Special Edition version of the original OnePlus Nord. However, sources close to the tipster have clarified that OnePlus now has a change of heart and, therefore, no longer wants to release the Special Edition phone to the public.

There is nothing wrong with the name, though. In fact, the tipster claims that OnePlus could use the ‘Nord SE’ name for its future mid-range phones or Special Editions. Long story short, the OnePlus Nord SE as we know it stands cancelled, but the likelihood of a Nord SE phone with a different design and specs cannot be ruled out.

Sources earlier confirmed Snapdragon 765G SoC, support for 65W fast-charging technology, an AMOLED panel for the Nord SE handset. So, the phone was better than the original Nord in some areas.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is working on Nord 2, the rightful successor to the original OnePlus Nord. And if tipster Max is to be believed, the company will release the Nord 2 phone in less than five months. You can know more about the OnePlus Nord 2 here.