OnePlus is slated to launch the mid-range OnePlus Nord next week. The phone is rumoured to pack impressive specs and will be priced at around $500.

OnePlus has already revealed most of the key information about the phone apart from the price and a new Instagram post, OnePlus has confirmed that the company is replacing its own apps with Google’s apps. In the post, OnePlus noted that Nord will have Duo, Phone, and Messages apps from Google in place of OnePlus’s own apps.

OnePlus Nord will come with a Snapdragon 765G, up to 12 GB RAM, four rear cameras and two front cameras. The company will be launching the phone on 21st in what it calls world’s first AR launch.