OnePlus has released another update to fix camera issues on OnePlus Nord. The latest update bumps OxygenOS to v10.5.7 and brings a couple of enhancements as well as fixes for the camera. You can head below to check out the changelog for the update:

Power Improved general power consumption

Camera Improved 4k 60 FPS video stabilization of front camera Improved image clarity of macro camera

Display Improved general display calibration

Bluetooth Improved Bluetooth connection stability

Network Improved voice call stability



The new update is rolling out in phases to OnePlus Nord users in India. The global variant of Nord is also receiving the new update while the Europe variant is expected to receive the update soon. You can check for updates from Android Settings or you can download the OxygenOS Updater app from Google Play Store and manually install the update.