Rumors are flying that OnePlus is working on a new tablet, and the company is rumored to launch it in the first half of 2022. As per recent rumors, users won’t have to wait until June as the company recently started serial production of the tablet in a few countries. Another rumor about its specifications has started circulating today.

OnePlus Pad rumored specifications

According to leaker @Shadow_Leak, the rumors OnePlus Pad features a 12.4-inch FHD+ OLED screen and is powered by Snapdragon 865 coupled with 6GB of RAM. It has 128GB of storage. Rumor has it that the Oppo Pad packs a 10090mAh battery with fast charging support of 45W.

As for the camera, the tablet has a dual-camera setup on the backside and has a single selfie camera on the front. The dual camera consists of 13MP and 5MP lenses, while the front camera is 8MP.

Other features may include a side fingerprint Sensor, 3.5mm Jack, Bluetooth 5.1. The tablet will reportedly be based on Android 12.

OnePlus Pad Price(rumored)

As per the leaker, OnePlus’ upcoming tablet will cost CN¥2999(~$471) for the 6GB/128GB variant. However, this could be the launch price in China, and you cannot tell the price in other countries just by doing the currency conversion.

Availability

The OnePlus Pad will launch in China, but we don’t know the exact date. As for the availability outside of China, we haven’t heard anything about it yet. But we expect to get more details related to the launch and availability in the coming days.

OnePlus will have a busy 2022. The company will reportedly release five new products besides the tablet, including OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10 Ultra. Rumors are rife that OnePlus is working on a foldable phone, but it is unlikely to arrive before 2023.

Which OnePlus products are you most excited about? Let us know down in the comments.