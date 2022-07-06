Launched in 2022 in the US, OnePlus Nord N200 is the successor to OnePlus Nord N100, which is a budget device. The Nord N200 is currently selling at a discounted price on Amazon, making the pricing similar to that of an entry-level phone.

Thanks to the Amazon discount, OnePlus Nord N200 is now available at $199.99. The handset usually costs around $240, so it’s a decent $40 saving if you buy it as the offer lasts. We don’t know whether this is a limited-time deal. But if you want to buy it, you should do it as soon as possible because it might go out of stock at any time.

It is also worth noting that this is an all-time low price for the Nord N200. The handset was never available at a price as low as $199.99. All in all, this looks like a decent deal and even better if you’re looking to buy the Nord N200 phone.

As for its specifications, the OnePlus Nord N200 sports a 6.49-inch full HD+ 90Hz panel and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB UFS 2.1 flash storage. It has a triple rear camera comprising a 13MP primary shooter and two 2MP depth and macro sensors. Other noteworthy features of the OnePlus Nord N200 phone include a huge 5,000 mAh battery, fast charging, fingerprint reader, memory card slot, and headset jack.

You can buy the OnePlus Nord N200 smartphone at a discounted price here from Amazon.