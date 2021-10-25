After making the October security patch to the original OnePlus Nord, the Shenzhen tech company is now pushing the update to OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N100, N200 via a new OxygenOS update. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 are getting OxygenOS 11.0.2, while the T-Mobile OnePlus Nord N200 is receiving OxygenOS 11.0.1.7(via XDA).

The update adds the OnePlus Store and includes the Android October 2021 security patch, system stability improvements, general bug fixes. You can read the full official changelog in detail below.

Changelog

Complete update changelog for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100: Improved system stability and general bug fixes

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.10 Update changelog for the T-Mobile OnePlus Nord N200: Android security patch upgraded to October 2021

General improvements

The update is rolling out in a phased manner, meaning you may not get the update today. And if that’s the case, you should wait patiently for a few more days. Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord N10/N100/N200 users can manually check for the OxygenOS 11.0.2/OxygenOS 11.0.1.7 update by going to Settings > System > System updates. Before you install the update on your OnePlus Nord smartphone, make sure that the battery level of your smartphone is above 30% and that the minimum storage space available is 3GB.