Last week, OnePlus confirmed it’d officially launch the OnePlus Nord CE successor on February 17 in India. Officially called OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, it will be yet another mid-range smartphone from the company. Now, tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed some details about the pricing and camera specifications of the smartphone.

According to the tipster, the Nord CE 2 5G will have a triple rear camera setup. We’re talking about a 64MP (f/1.79) (Omnivision), an 8MP (f/2.25) (FOV – 119°) (EIS) Ultra-wide, and a 2MP (f/2.4) inside a rectangular camera bump at the back of the smartphone. The smartphone will also feature a 16MP (f/2.45) (EIS) (Sony IMX471) front camera. The selfie camera is located in the punch hole camera cut out.

Further, the tipster reveals that the smartphone will be available in two memory options, including 6GB and 8GB. It will be available in a 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available in two color options — Bahama Blue, Gray Mirror.

Talking about the price, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is expected to be priced at Rs. 23,999(~$317), while the 8GB variant will set you back Rs. 25,999(~$344), according to the tipster.

In other news, the OnePlus Twitter handle has shared the very first look of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in what the company calls Bahama Blue. However, the image shared by the Twitter handle shows only the back of the smartphone.

However, it’s worth noting that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be exclusive to India at launch. But there remains a possibility that the smartphone will launch in other parts of the world. We’ll know more about this possibility after the official launch. Meanwhile, you can check out the leaked specifications of the smartphone below.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 rumored specifications

According to the tipster, the OnePlus Ivan features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh ratio of 90 Hz. Powering the smartphone will be the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor coupled with anywhere between 6GB to 12GB of RAM. The new OnePlus Nord 2 CE packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports fast charging up to 65W. It’ll offer Android 12 out of the box.

If you’re from India., are you looking forward to buying the OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone? Let us know down in the comments.