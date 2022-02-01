OnePlus is currently gearing up for the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro global variant and the mid-range OnePlus Nord CE 2, and OnePlus Nord 2T. And we recently got to know about another Nord phone that OnePlus is currently working on — the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G — courtesy of renowned tipster @OnLeaks(via SmartPrix).

According to the tipster, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be what he called “India-first,” which could mean it’ll debut in Indian markets first. However, this doesn’t rule out the possibility of OnePlus launching it in other key markets like Europe.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite leaked specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will reportedly feature a 6.59-inch Full HD fluid display. Powering the smartphone will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G coupled with 6/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.

Talking about the cameras, the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has a triple camera setup on the rear end, which consists of a 64MP primary lens along with two 2MP lenses. Users will get a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone will pack a 5000mAh battery with up to 33W fast charging support. It’s likely to be based on Android 12-based on OxygenOS 12.

Release date, price, and availability

We currently don’t have much information about the exact release date of the new Nord smartphone, but the tipster says OnePlus will launch it “soon.” We don’t have concrete information about the price and availability either. But considering that it’s described as “India first,” we’re expecting the smartphone to debut in India first. Whatever the case may be, we’ll keep you updated about all the latest leaks related to OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G as and when they appear on the internet, so stay tuned.