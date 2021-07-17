OnePlus is gearing up for the July 22 event, where the company will launch OnePlus Nord 2 and the OnePlus Buds Pro smartwatch. And as is the case with pretty much all the yet-to-be-launched smartphones, leaks about Nord 2 are pouring in before its launch. Today we finally have what the famous Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal claims official renders of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G(via Pricebaba).

As can be seen in leaked renders, the back of the OnePlus Nord 2 looks a lot like that of the OnePlus 9. The alignment of the cameras is also similar, except for the fact that the flash is positioned at bottom of the camera rectangular camera module in Nord 2, whereas the OnePlus 9 has its flash positioned in the middle. You can check out the rumored specifications of the upcoming smartphone below.

ONEPLUS NORD 2 LEAKED SPECIFICATIONS

As we said in one of our previous posts, the OnePlus Nord 2 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset coupled with an 8GB/12GB of RAM. It’s worth noting that Dimensity 1200 AI chipset is different than the regular Dimensity 1200 as the former has some exclusive AI features that cannot be found in the latter.

It will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a screen resolution of 90 Hz. The smartphone will be available in two storage variants — 128GB and 256GB.

Talking about the camera, the Nord 2 will have a triple camera setup at the back — a primary 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor coupled with 8MP and 2MP sensors. For taking selfies, the Nord 2 will use a 32MP front camera. Interestingly enough, OnePlus Nord 2 is settling on the three rear cameras, unlike its predecessor, which has four back cameras.

Previous leaks suggest that the Nord 2 will pack a 4,500mAh battery with a charging speed of 30W or 65W and is likely to offer Android 11 out of the box.

OnePlus Nord 2 price and availability

The base model(8GB/128GB) will cost Rs. 31,999(~$429) in India, while the 12/256GB variant will be priced at Rs.34,999(~$470). It’ll be available only in Europe and India.