OnePlus Buds Pro is now confirmed to release alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 on July 22, but we didn’t know was the key details about the specifications of the earless earbuds. That changes today as the OnePlus R&D chief Kinder Liu has given key details about the Buds Pro to CNET.

Kinder Lui has confirmed that the OnePlus Buds Pro will offer an “adaptive noise cancellation” feature with the help of three microphones, which, as per Lui, will “monitor external noise” and then produce noise canceling counter frequencies. The noise cancellation frequencies will range from 15 to 40 dB.

The company’s R&D chief has given another piece of key information related to the Buds Pro. He has revealed that the OnePlus Buds Pro will offer 38 hours of battery life on a single charge with noise cancellation disabled. With noise cancellation enabled, users will get 28 hours of active listening on a single charge.

The Buds Pro will also support fast charging — 10 minutes of charging with a USB-C charger will offer 10 hours of battery life. The pair will also support wireless charging, but the charging speeds will be limited to 2W.

The R&D chief has given no details on the pricing of the Buds Pro, but since it’s a “Pro”, we’re expecting the price to be close to that of the Galaxy Buds Pro and Apple AirPods Pro. In all likelihood, the pricing will be leaked before the launch date, just like how the price of the OnePlud Nord 2 was leaked.

Meanwhile, you can let us know in the comments if you’re excited to try the OnePlus Buds Pro.