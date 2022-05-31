After testing the OxygenOS 12 with OnePlus Nord 2 beta testers, OnePlus is finally showing the confidence to roll it out to the public. Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 is finally rolling out to OnePlus Nord 2 devices. However, Android 12 is already available on the original Nord phone, which is a bit odd because newer models usually get the latest updates before their predecessors.

OnePlus Nord 2 devices with the latest OxygenOS 12 will be able to do many new things. It comes with a Smart Battery Engine to prolong battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology, Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1, additional style options for Cards, OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, Canvas AOD, HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer, and many more. Nord 2 users will also get the latest Android May 2022 security patches with the latest software version.

OxygenOS 12 is currently being rolled out to OnePlus Nord 2 India units, that too in phases. But based on OnePlus’ previous record, this is normal. The company will roll out the update to more users in the coming years, and it will be available to people outside of India as well. Users in India will get the update that carries software version number DN2101_11.C.04.

There are also ways to sideload the update, but we recommend not to do that. It can so happen that you might run into several problems after sideloading the app. Also, sometimes companies issue faulty updates, which break several functionalities. In any case, it’s always better to wait for the update to arrive on your smartphone. However, you can still try and sideload the update on your Nord 2 handset, but do it only if you’re an expert. You can click here to download the Full OTA zip.

If you are using OnePlus Nord 2, you can let us know whether you’ve received the update in the comments.