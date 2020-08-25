According to tipster @Boby25846908, OnePlus is going to launch a new budget smartphone in India at the end of next month. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is said to be powered by Snapdragon 662/665 and is expected to be available at a price point of the Rs. 16,000(~$215) or Rs. 18,000($242). However, it’s still not clear whether the company will launch the smarpthone in other emerging markets at a later date.

OnePlus seems to be taking the idea of budget smartphones quite seriously. The Shenzhen-based tech giant recently launched its much-awaited budget smartphone, OnePlus Nord, and the company is continuing its work on making more and more budget smartphones to reach more customers. Unfortunately, not all parts of the world will get a taste of OnePlus’ every budget smartphone.

Apart from the Snapdragon 662/665-powered handset, the company seems to be working on two other budget smartphones. Recently, we reported about an OnePlus smartphone powered by Snapdragon 460 and a Snapdragon 660-powered phone by the same company, though we still don’t know when these two smartphones will hit the market.

It’s worth pointing out that all these budget smartphones that were leaked in the course of the last few weeks are still rumors as we haven’t heard anything from the official sources. In other words, it’s a possibility that OnePlus won’t release a budget smartphone exclusive to India next month, as the tipster claimed, and if that turns out to be true, it should not surprise you.