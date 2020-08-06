OnePlus recently released OnePlus Nord, a smartphone that offers premium features at a lower cost. OnePlus Nord also marks the return of OnePlus to the “flagship killer” category. In an interview, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the company will continue to release more and more budget-friendly smartphones in the future. And the good news is we’re starting to see what the CEO had said â€” more budget smartphones.

A few days ago, we gave you a glimpse of what the upcoming OnePlus budget smartphone could look like. And now, we’ve something more exciting! OnePlus’ upcoming budget smartphone might have just visited the GeekBench benchmark site, revealing key details about the smartphone. A smartphone with model name ‘OnePlus Clover’ has recently been spotted on GeekBench and while we’re not sure whether the smartphone will officially be called OnePlus Clover, we’ve got some information about the specs of the smartphone.

According to the GeekBench listing, the OnePlus Clover packs Snapdragon 660, which a successor to the Snapdragon 625, and 4GB of RAM and is powered by Android 10. Since it’s going to be powered by SD660, the smartphone won’t have 5G support. However, it’s a bit odd to see OnePlus using a three-year-old processor in its smarpthone, and that leaves us no choice but to doubt the authenticity of what we just saw.

But if the Snapdragon 660-powered OnePlus device turns out to be a real product, it’s is expected to be cheaper than the Nord.

On GeekBench 5, the OnePlus Clover smartphone managed a single-core score of 336 and a multi-core score of 1495, and if you compare these scores with those of the Nord, which managed a single-core score of 612 and a multi-core score of 1955, the latter beats the former convincingly, as you’d expect.

We currently have no information on the pricing of the smarpthone, nor do we know anything about the release date. But, we expect to get more details about OnePlus’ upcoming budget smarpthone in the coming days.