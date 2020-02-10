OnePlus rumored to have preponed the release date of its upcoming OnePlus 8 series of smartphones. Late March or early April is when the company is expected to launch its OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro successor. Whatever may be the reason behind preponing the launch date, the event is going to be an interesting one because, besides OnePlus 8, OnePlus appears to have plenty of other interesting announcements to make at the event.

Apart from OnePlus 8, OnePlus may also launch its first-ever fast-charging power bank. Carl Pei, director at OnePlus, took to Twitter to hint that the company could launch a fast-charging power bank. And while Carl didn’t give any details on the specs and release date, it’d make perfect sense for the company to release the product along with the OnePlus 8 series.

RT if you'd like a fast charging power bank ??? — Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 10, 2020

There is one more interesting announcement that the company will make and it is more to do with the software than hardware. It appears that the company also has something to talk about OxygenOS. According to OnePlus’ Twitter handle, the company is currently working on something “that will help boost your productivity on OxygenOS”.

OnePlus is likely to talk extensively about these “productivity-focused features” at the OnePlus 8 launch event. Although not confirmed, these productivity features may become available for OnePlus 8 smartphones from day one with other OnePlus smartphones getting these features later via software updates.

Thanks for your suggestions, tips, and tricks. We've got something in the works that will help boost your productivity on #OxygenOS. Announcement coming soon. https://t.co/KRZzdL888b — OnePlus (@oneplus) February 10, 2020

If you’re a OnePlus user., what productivity features you want to see in the upcoming versions of OxygenOS? Let us know in the comments below.