OnePlus seems to be very committed to bringing smartphones that have hidden cameras. We’ve seen a glimpse of the progress the company has made in this technology in OnePlus’s Concept One smartphone, its first unreleased smartphone with hidden cameras. But it appears that there is a lot that is yet to come.

OnePlus filed a new design patent for its hidden camera smartphone back in May last year. And the patent was recently discovered by Letsgodigital on the WIPO Global Design Database.

The patented smartphone features a OnePlus 7T-like camera design — a circular camera module at the back. Now the most interesting part is that the sensors disappear when they are not in use, like the Concept One smartphone. However, the Concept One phone and the patented OnePlus phone is different in the sense that in the latter, rear cameras hide beneath a plastic flap. The camera arrangement is also quite interesting — unlike OnePlus 7T, these cameras are stacked vertically.

OnePlus discussed two patents — one that features three cameras and one flash and the other one feature four cameras and a flash, but both of them use the same camera-hiding mechanism. You can see the image below.

It’s not just the rear cameras that OnePlus is trying to hide. The company also seems to have found a way to hide the front camera as there is no notch as well no pop-up camera, but we don’t know about how it managed to put the front shooter under the display.

As always, patents don’t always translate into a real product, which means we might not see this turning into a reality in the future. Nevertheless, the patent suggests that OnePlus is serious about smartphones with hidden cameras.

via AndroidAuthority