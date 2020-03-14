The company that used to label its smartphones as “flagships killers” is now releasing smartphones with a more premium price tag. But as per sources, the company is still committed to bringing premium quality smartphones at an affordable price point. Aside from OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the company is rumored to launch OnePlus 8 Lite, which will be priced less than the 8 and 8 Pro.

That said, you may have to wait for a bit longer for the cheaper OnePlus 8 Lite to hit the market. According to sources close to WinFuture, OnePlus 8 Lite may not launch with the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, which, in turn, means that OnePlus will be launching only two new smartphones at the upcoming launch event that is rumored to take place on April 15.

The OnePlus 8 Lite will be the first OnePlus smartphone to pack a Mediatek processor and it’s being suspected that since Mediatek a Chinese company, there could be a shortage of supply of its chipset due to coronavirus, thus causing the delay of the OnePlus 8 Lite launch. However, nothing is concrete at this point in time as we haven’t heard anything about the OnePlus 8 Lite from the horse’s mouth yet.

According to rumors, the OnePlus 8 Lite will have its rectangular camera module located on the right side, as opposed to the center-aligned camera module in the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The leaked dummy suggests three cameras in the module, beside which you’ll have the LED flash. It’s also rumored to feature a 6.4-inch or a 6.5-inch AMOLED display panel, under which there will be a fingerprint sensor, Type-C port on the bottom of the frame, an alert slider on the side and no headphone jack.