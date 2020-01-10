OnePlus is all set to hold a special event to unveil its new screen technology in Shenzen, China on January 13, which is next week. The company has provided no information about the new screen technology, but rumor has it that it’ll introduce a 120Hz display at the event.

OnePlus’ upcoming smartphone, the OnePlus 8 Pro is said to feature a 120Hz display, which, in a way, buttresses the rumor. This, however, doesn’t mean we’ll see OnePlus unveiling its OnePlus 8 series of smartphones at the event. The Chinese firm is likely to stick to its May-October release cycle, meaning we’re still three months away from OnePlus’ smartphone launch event.

Coming back to the screen, OnePlus is said to introduce a punch-hole camera design for the first time in the upcoming OnePlus 8 series of smartphones. The company could also talk about the whys and wherefores of their decision at the event. On the contrary, the company could also introduce additional features to its existing 90Hz display.

We’ll get to know a lot more about OnePlus’ new screen technology on Monday next week, and, of course, we’ll keep you posted.

Source: Weibo; via: GSMArena