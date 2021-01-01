OnePlus is no longer a company that’s focused on making flagship phones, the company made many new products last year, including smart TVs, TWS, and, of course, mid-range smartphones like OnePlus Nord. This trend is likely to continue this year too — the company is all set to unveil its first-ever smartwatch and a fitness band. We recently have you some details about the OnePlus upcoming smartwatch, and now we’ve got some information on the company’s upcoming fitness band.

Courtesy of tipster @Stufflistings on Twitter, we now know what OnePlus’ upcoming fitness band will look like. As you can see in the image below, the fitness band isn’t trying to be different from its competitor, in fact, you may find it very similar to the fitness band from Xiaomi. Apart from looks, the tipster didn’t reveal any other detail about the product.

A report from Android Central helped us gain some insights into OnePlus’ fitness tracker. Sources close to the website claims that the OnePlus fitness tracker will cost roughly $40 and will first be available in India, though users in other parts of the world will get it but at at a later date. It’s also being said that the company is ready to launch its fitness band in the first quarter of 2021. Although not confirmed, OnePlus might launch this fitness tracker alongside the OenPlus 9.

If you’re based in India, are you excited about OnePlus’ first-ever fitness tracker? Let us know down in the comments.