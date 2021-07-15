OnePlus Nord 2 will be OnePlus’ upcoming smartphone, and it’s all set to launch on July 22. And pretty much all the key details about the smartphone have already been leaked. However, there was some confusion related to the pricing of the OnePlus Nord 2. That changes today with famous Indian tipster Yogesh clearing the confusion for us.

According to the tipster, OnePlus Nord 2 will cost higher than its predecessor. The base model(8GB/128GB) will cost Rs. 31,999(~$429) in India, while the 12/256GB variant will be priced at Rs.34,999(~$470). For the sake of comparison, OnePlus Nord starts at Rs. 25,000(~$335).

The tipster also claims that OnePlus Nord 2 will be available in Grey Sierra and Blue Haze at launch. But the company will also launch a special edition Nord 2 with a leather finish and will be available in Green Woods.

ONEPLUS NORD 2 LEAKED SPECIFICATIONS

As we said in one of our previous posts, the OnePlus Nord 2 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset coupled with an 8GB/12GB of RAM. It’s worth noting that Dimensity 1200 AI chipset is different than the regular Dimensity 1200 as the former has some exclusive AI features that cannot be found in the latter.

It will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a screen resolution of 90 Hz. The smartphone will be available in two storage variants — 128GB and 256GB.

Talking about the camera, the Nord 2 will have a triple camera setup at the back — a primary 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor coupled with 8MP and 2MP sensors. For taking selfies, the Nord 2 will use a 32MP front camera. Interestingly enough, OnePlus Nord 2 is settling on the three rear cameras, unlike its predecessor, which has four back cameras.

Previous leaks suggest that the Nord 2 will pack a 4,500mAh battery with a charging speed of 30W or 65W and is likely to offer Android 11 out of the box. It’ll be available only in Europe and India.