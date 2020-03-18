OnePlus is not only aiming for a smartphone strategy that is different from it’s done in the past but it is also making a few other changes, part of which includes making a refreshed brand identity, as announced by the company yesterday.

The company promised that it’d showcase the new brand identity on March 18. True to its word, OnePlus today has unveiled its new branding identity.

As you can see in the above image, the new logo has a different font, the plus sign is also bigger in the updated logo. Another striking difference between the two is that the new logo no longer has a Red color background and white color font. Instead, what you’re seeing is exactly the opposite.

Based on the new logo, on its Weibo account, the company also posted some commemorative avatar. You can see them below.

This is definitely not the end of exciting OnePlus announcements coming at you. On April 15, which is next month, the company is also going to announce its much-awaited OnePlus 8 series of smartphones. We’re expecting two new smartphones, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro at the launch event.