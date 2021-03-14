OnePlus will be launching its new flagship, the OnePlus 9 Pro, soon, and its stand-out feature will be its partnership with high-end camera brand Hasselblad.

In a short video, the company explained by it turned to Hasselblad to tune and improve their cameras.

In the video, OnePlus founder, CEO, and Chief Product Officer Pete Lau explained that customers were demanding better colour reproduction on their handsets.

One owner for example complained, “You need to improve your camera module on 8T, it’s the same as the 8. Little disappointing” while another said ” Unnatural colour tone. One Plus please fix.”

Lau noted that they needed to “work with a true heavyweight partner” to fix the issue, which is why they chose Hasselblad.

As part of the partnership, the two companies have entered into a 3-year deal to “co-develop the next generation of smartphone camera systems for future OnePlus flagship devices” and that includes tweaking the cameras’ colour reproduction to look more natural.

In the video Hasselblad’s Global Marketing Manager Bronius Rudnickas the companies managed to achieve their goal of great colour quality and that working with OnePlus meant their customers would be able to take their best shots.

Images of the OnePlus 9 Pro with Hasselblad tuning has leaked earlier.

The following specs have also leaked:

Slightly curved 1440p 120Hz display

11 GB (likely 12) RAM, 256 GB storage.

Processor – unknown- likely Snapdragon 888.

4 camera cluster, including 3.3x zoom with tilt-shift mode, Sony IMX789 sensor with 12-bit RAW output.

45W fast charging, and reverse wireless charging

5G connectivity.

See that earlier leak video below:

OnePlus 9 series will be available for preorder from March 23 and if the tipster is to be believed, early buyers will get pre-order gifts, which will include OnePlus Buds Z. Those pre-ordering the OnePlus 9 early will get the regular OnePlus Buds Z, while the OnePlus 9 Pro buyers will get the Steve Harrington Edition of the TWS. You can know more about the OnePlus 9 series here.

via PhoneArena