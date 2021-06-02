OnePlus’ mid-range Nord-branded smartphones had received overwhelming response in the USA and, therefore, the company is now wanting to release more such mid-range smartphones this year. However, the company isn’t changing the strategy when it comes to releasing flagship smartphones. The Shenzhen tech company is currently working on OnePlus 9T and if sources are to be believed, the company is eyeing this year’s fall to release the smartphone, which is when the OnePlus 8T also released last year.

Courtesy of sources on Chinese social media Weibo, we now have some key details about the upcoming OnePlus 9T. According to sources, the 9T smartphone will use Samsung’s 120 Hz display. It won’t be your typical OLED panel — high efficiency, the ability to dynamically adjust the display refresh rate will be some of the noteworthy features of the panel, thanks to Samsung’s LTPO technology.

The OnePlus 9T will be similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro in many ways when it comes to the display: the former will feature a curved display similar to the one that the latter features. Also, the 120 Hz display panel is one of the noteworthy features of the OnePlus 9 Pro. However, the OnePlus 9T won’t share the same display resolution as the OnePlus 9 Pro — the OnePlus 9T will feature an FHD+ display, while the 9 Pro has a QHD+ display.

The reason why we said OnePlus isn’t changing its strategy regarding the release of flagship phones is that, just like last year, OnePlus is going to release only three flagship smartphones. In other words, OnePlus has no plans to release a “Pro” model for the “T” branded handset and, therefore, people will get to buy only the OnePlus 9T and not the 9T Pro. However, it’s not clear whether the “three flagship models a year” strategy is due to the global chip shortage. If that is the case, then OnePlus will revive its old strategy — release two “T” branded smartphones every year.

Unfortunately, we don’t know anything beyond what you just read. But as the launch date comes closer, we’ll get more OnePlus 9T leaks. Rest assured, you’ll be apprised of all the future developments related to the 9T.

via TechDroider, PhoneArena