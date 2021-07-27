OnePlus may drop another surprise announcement this year, and it is likely to disappoint many OnePlus fans. According to famous tipster Max Jambor, OnePlus is no longer planning to release the OnePlus 9T smartphone.

While the tipster didn’t clarify as to why the OnePlus 9T has been cancelled, many tech pundits are of the opinion that the global chip shortage could be one of the reasons why OnePlus shelved its plan to release the OnePlus 9T this year. It’s also possible that OnePlus is breaking away from its old strategy — two release cycles each year — for good. Whatever the case may be, the fact that the OnePlus 9T won’t see the light of the day will disappoint many OnePlus fans, especially those who’re waiting for the “T” branded smartphone.

Last year, we also saw OnePlus reshaping its smartphone strategy by not releasing the OnePlus 8T Pro, and while that came as a shock to many, one of the reasons why the 8T Pro was not planned was that the Shenzhen tech firm wanted to focus more on the budget category smartphones. But little did we know that we won’t see the OnePlus 8T successor this year.

However, since the OnePlus 9 series is still one of the best flagships that you can buy, the company may not have the need for yet another flagship phone this year. Instead, the company may release a number of new Nord-branded mid-range smartphones in the coming months.

