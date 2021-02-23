OnePlus is said to launch the OnePlus 9 series next month. Unlike its predecessor, which includes only two models, the OnePlus 9 series will include three different devices: OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 9E. We already know quite a bit about the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, but 9E has so far been quite a mysterious device as we didn’t know much about it. But thanks to Techmaniacs, we now have some information about the 9E.

According to the news outlet, the OnePlus 9E will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display that has support for a high screen refresh rate, 90Hz to be specific. Powering the smartphone will be a Snapdragon 690 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM, though we don’t know whether or not the OnePlus 9E will include other variants with more RAM. The base variant of the device will have 128GB of storage.

Talking about the camera, the 9E will feature a 64-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide unit. The leak reveals no information about the selfie camera, nor does it say anything as to whether or not 9E will settle on a dual-camera setup. For power, the smartphone will depend on a massive 5000mAh battery.

We currently don’t know what will be the price of the 9E, but what we do know is that it’ll be significantly lower than the price of its siblings. We’ll learn more about this device as approach the release date. Meanwhile, you can learn more about the OnePlus 9 series here.

How many of you’re excited about the OnePlus 9E? Let us know down in the comments.

via 91mobiles