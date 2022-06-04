Amazon is now offering 25 percent off the OnePlus 9 Pro, bringing the price down to $799.99. The OnePlus 9 Pro(12GB+256GB) was priced at $1069 at launch, but it’s now possible to buy it by paying $269 less than the original price. All the OnePlus 9 Pro variants are now available at a discounted price, though the highest discount is available on the 12GB model.

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM. OnePlus 9 Pro features a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display that has a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It has a quad-camera setup, consisting 48 MP (wide) + 8 MP (telephoto) + 50 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (depth). For selfies, you get a 16 MP (wide) sensor. Other camera features include Hasselblad Color Calibration, dual-LED flash, HDR, and panorama.

The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery and offers up to 65W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. Thanks to the 65T Fast Charging technology, the OnePlus 9 Pro takes 53 minutes to fully charge its battery. Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news related to the OnePlus 9 series here.

It’s also worth noting that the discounted price is available on the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G unlocked variant. You can buy the smartphone at a discounted price here from Amazon.