OnePlus is confirmed to launch the OnePlus 9 series on March 23, and since we’re only a few days away from the launch, the Shenzhen-based company is leaving no stone unturned to create hype about its upcoming flagship. On his Twitter profile, the company’s CEO Pete Lau has shared two images — one taken with a conventional ultra-wide camera and the other with an OnePlus phone.

OnePlus CEO claims ultra-wide photography will be free of distortion, thanks to the 50MP ultra-wide freeform lens, which reduces distortion from 20% to about 1%. You can see the comparison in the gallery below.

Gallery

Interestingly, however, the OnePlus CEO didn’t reveal anything about the phone that he’s comparing the OnePlus 9 to.

OnePlus India Twitter handle, meanwhile, has shared some key details about the camera of the OnePlus 9. According to the Twitter handle, the Ultra-wide camera on the OnePlus 9 will use Sony’s IMX766 sensor. Although not confirmed, it’s likely that the 50 MP Ultra-wide camera will be for the ‘Pro’ model only.

The upcoming OnePlus flagship is confirmed to be based on Snapdragon 888 processor. The model that you’re seeing uses 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, but that definitely doesn’t mean that we won’t see a higher variant with more storage and RAM. According to rumors, the OnePlus 9 has support for a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR content. The smartphone has a display resolution of 2400 x 1080p (Full-HD+). You can know more about the 9 Pro here.

via GSMArena