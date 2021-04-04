OnePlus is pushing a new OxygenOS update to OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones. The update carries version number 11.2.2.2 and brings camera improvements, the latest security patch, bug fixes, and performance improvements.

Talking about what’s new, the update includes the Android March 2021 security patch, improved camera zoom performance, improved camera stability. The latest OxygenOS update also updates the GMS package to 2021.2 and brings fixes for the Dark Mode issue. The update also includes many other changes, and you can read about them in detail in the company’s official changelog.

Changelog

System Improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience Improved WhatsApp’s video clarity when giving video calls Improved the vibrating performance of games such as Call of Duty and PUBG Fixed the issue that the time of Last Full Charge is reset after restarting the device Fixed the issue that the icon showing low battery is not displayed in the status bar Fixed the small probability issue that the device may restart when playing games Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2021.03 Updated GMS package to 2021.02

Dark Mode Fixed the issue that the navigation bar of split-screen apps might not be adapted to Dark Mode

Camera Improved the sharpness, noise and white balance of the rear camera Improved the white balance performance of the front camera Improved the zoom performance Improved the camera stability



This is an incremental rollout, meaning not every OnePlus 9 user will get the update on day one. Nevertheless, you check for the update manually by navigating to Settings > System > System updates. But before you install the update, a word of caution: make sure that the battery level of your OnePlus 9 smartphone is above 30% and that the minimum storage space available is 3GB.