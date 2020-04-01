As we get closer to the OnePlus’ event, which is set to take place on April 14, the renders of OnePlus 8 smartphones are surfacing online more frequently. The recently leaked renders from WinFuture suggest that OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in a new color option which is ‘Ultramarine Blue’

As you can see in the above image, the OnePlus 8 Pro with Ultramarine Blue color has a darker shade of blue than last year’s OnePlus 7 Pro with Nebula Blue. Nevertheless, the image suggests that OnePlus hasn’t given up on the color gradient which is a good thing. The 8 Pro will also be available in three more colors — Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Interstellar Glow.

The slightly cheaper OnePlus 8 will also be available in Onyx Black and Glacial Green, while the Interstellar Glow will be exclusive to the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones.

We don’t know much about the pricing at the moment, but, in an interview, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had said that the price of its upcoming flagships might rise because of the 5G technology support.

According to previous leaks, the 8 Pro will feature punch-hole camera design, which is similar to the one found in Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series of smartphones. It’ll have curved edges, like its predecessor and the size of the display panel is tipped to be 6.65-inch, slightly bigger than the 6.5-inch panel on the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are rumored to support 5G connectivity too. Both of them will be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The Duo could be available in three storage options — 128, 256GB and 512GB. The OnePlus 8 Pro is said to have a 4,500mAh battery with 35W fast charging technology.

via 9to5google