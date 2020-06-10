OnePlus temporarily disabled its much controversial Photochrome filter feature on the international units of the OnePlus 8 Pro. However, the company later clarified that it’s an accidental rollout and that the company will re-enable the feature in international units in the coming days.

True to its word, OnePlus has re-enabled the Photochrome filter in OnePlus 8 Pro in the latest OxygenOS 10.5.10 update, which began rolling out a few days ago.

For those who don’t know, OnePlus 8 Pro’s Photochrome filter feature lets you see through thin clothes as well as plastic objects. While the feature makes OnePlus 8 Pro an interesting smartphone, users raised concerns that it will be grossly misused.

You can read the official changelog of OxygenOS 10.5.10 below.

OxygenOS 10.5.10 changelog

System Optimized the touch and interaction experience

Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes

Optimized the power consumption performance of the system, battery life extended to be longer than ever

Optimized the wireless charging stability, providing better user experience (OnePlus 8 Pro only)

Optimized the pocket mode to reduce mistouches

Optimized the unlocking animation, making the unlock transition smoother

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05

Updated GMS package to 2020.03 Message Added the “Delete” button in the notification bar of incoming messages

Added keyword whitelist option in SMS blocking settings, the messages with the specified keywords will not be blocked Camera Newly added H.265 HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality

Added auto ultra-wide-angle lens feature when shooting at close range to improve picture quality of edges (OnePlus 8 Pro only)

Optimized the click animation for camera shutter, boosting the smoothness of photo-taking experience

Improved the shooting experience with camera and improved stability Network Network improvements for Europe Operators implemented (EU builds only)

Improved the stability of communication

Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers

Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness Game Space Added Epic Games in Game Space. With one-step installation, check out Fortnite and many other Epic Games, all from Game Space (Indian builds only)

What do our readers think about OnePlus’ Photochrome filter camera feature? Let us know in the comments section below.