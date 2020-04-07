OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 8 series next week. While the company has shared a couple of details surrounding the device, most of it is still shrouded in mystery.

However, seasoned smartphone insider, Evleaks has released images of some of the accessories of OnePlus 8. The images show the wireless charging dock, screen protector and transparent bumper case. You can check out the leaked images below.

OnePlus 8 Wireless Charging Dock

Screen Protector

Transparent Bumper Case

From the leaks, it looks like the new OnePlus series will finally have Wireless charging. Moreover, the new images also confirm the front-facing punch hole camera. The device is expected to start at around $900 and will be available for pre-order soon after the launch.