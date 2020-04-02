In an interview, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had said that the pricing of the company’s upcoming flagships will rise due to the fact that they all will be equipped with 5G technology. This led to people thinking that the Shenzhen-based company will finally go head to head with Samsung and Apple when it comes to price.

Rejecting all the speculations, the CEO Pete Lau told Business Insider that the pricing of the upcoming OnePlus 8 series won’t exceed $1,000. The CEO, however, didn’t reveal the exact price point of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

For the sake of comparison, both Galaxy S20 and iPhone 11 share a very similar price point — the pricing of both the smartphones start at $999. On the other hand, last year’s OnePlus 7T is currently priced at £549 (~$681) in the UK, while the 7T Pro is selling at £699 (~$868). However, while the pricing of the upcoming OnePlus 8 series won’t be similar to its predecessors, the likelihood is that the price gap between OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will remain the same as last year’s models.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the OnePlus 8 series becomes one of the most affordable 5G flagships. Of course, we’ll have to wait until April 14, which is when OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 8 series, to find that out.

According to previous leaks, the 8 Pro will feature punch-hole camera design, which is similar to the one found in Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series of smartphones. It’ll have curved edges, like its predecessor and the size of the display panel is tipped to be 6.65-inch, slightly bigger than the 6.5-inch panel on the OnePlus 8. The 8 Pro will also be the first OnePlus phone to have support for IP68 rating and wireless charging.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are rumored to support 5G connectivity too. Both of them will be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The Duo could be available in three storage options — 128, 256GB and 512GB. The OnePlus 8 Pro is said to have a 4,500mAh battery with 35W fast charging technology.

via Androidauthority