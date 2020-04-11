OnePlus 7T Pro 8GB/256GB is now available at a discounted price. The OnePlus 7T Pro is now available at $639.99, down from its original price point of $1,008. So you’re looking to buy a premium quality smartphone at a reasonable price, OnePlus 7T Pro might be the smartphone that you’re looking for.

OnePlus 7T Pro is also powered by the same processor that is the Snapdragon 855 Plus. The 7T Pro is available in one storage option and that is 256GB coupled with 8GB of RAM. Talking about the cameras, we’re talking about a triple camera set-up, with 48MP(f/1.6 with OIS + EIS)+8MP(f/2.4 with 3x Zoom )+16MP(f/2.2 Ultra-wide with 120° field of view) at the back, 16MP front(f/2.0 with EIS). You can buy the OnePlus 7T Pro at a discounted price from here.

If you want something cheaper than the OnePlus 7T Pro, you can check out the OnePlus 7T, which is now available at a price point of $559 at Amazon. You can buy OnePlus 7T from here.

If you want to purchase OnePlus 7T Pro at a discounted price, you’ll have to make the purchase within ten days.