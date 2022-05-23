OnePlus has started pushing its latest May 2022 security patches to some of its flagship and mid-range devices. The latest Android security patches are rolling to OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus Nord N10 smartphones through new OxygenOS updates.

OnePlus 10 Pro is getting the security update via OxyegnOS A.15 update. But apart from the security patches, the update also includes many other changes, including improved system stability, optimized phone call stability, and fixes for an issue causing stuttering of music playback when the phone was connected to a Bluetooth car kit. It also fixes the issue which was causing a noise issue that might occur when you record audio. Another fix is for the issue where the HDR photos might be overexposed in some cases.

OnePlus Nord N10 is a mid-range device, and it is also getting the May 2022 update security patches. These security patches are available via OxygenOS 11.0.6. However, the update includes no other changes beyond the latest security patches.

It is worth pointing out that both OxygenOS A.15 and OxygenOS 11.0.6 are being rolled out in phases, which means you do not have to panic if you do not receive the update today. It might have to take a few days for the updates to surface on your Nord N10/ OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone.

In the meantime, you can manually check for updates by navigating to Settings> System> System updates.

If you own a Nord N10 or OnePlus 10 Pro and received the update, you can share your experience with the update in the comments section below.

via XDA Developers