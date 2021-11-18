OnePlus’ upcoming flagship smartphone will be the OnePlus 10 series, and the company is likely to continue its trend of releasing flagship in the first half of the year. And courtesy of tipster Max Jambor, we now know about the OnePlus 10 launch window.

According to the tipster, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched in the January-February time frame in China, while the global variant will be announced in the March-April time frame. However, the exact release is still unknown.

Besides OnePlus, Samsung will also launch its flagship Galaxy S22 series in the month of February. The reason why OnePlus is also releasing its flagship during the same time frame could be that it wants to compete with Samsung in China.