OnePlus’ upcoming flagship smartphone will be the OnePlus 10 series, and the company is likely to continue its trend of releasing flagship in the first half of the year. And courtesy of tipster Max Jambor, we now know about the OnePlus 10 launch window.
According to the tipster, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched in the January-February time frame in China, while the global variant will be announced in the March-April time frame. However, the exact release is still unknown.
Besides OnePlus, Samsung will also launch its flagship Galaxy S22 series in the month of February. The reason why OnePlus is also releasing its flagship during the same time frame could be that it wants to compete with Samsung in China.
ONEPLUS 10 PRO SPECIFICATIONS
As for the specifications, it’s said to be powered by the yet-to-be-launched flagship Snapdragon processor, which is likely to be called Snapdragon 898. The base variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to offer 8GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. It’ll feature a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 3216. The display will have a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The leak also says the smartphone will have a 5000mAh battery, and thanks to the 125W fast-charging technology, the battery is expected to fully charge in just 20 minutes.
ONEPLUS 10 PRO PRICE
The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to retail for somewhere near $1,069. However, the pricing of the regular OnePlus 10 is not known at this point in time. That’s maybe another leak.
