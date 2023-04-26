Phone Link for iOS is now available to all Windows 11 users

Microsoft has announced that the Phone Link experience for iOS is now available for all Windows users. Besides Android users, iPhone users will also be able to sync their devices with Windows 11 PCs, though the experience is not as rich as with Android devices, at least at launch.

Phone Link for iOS lets you connect your iPhone to your Windows 11 PCs. After connecting your iPhone, your PC will keep you updated with notifications received on your iPhone. In addition, you make calls, send messages, and get access to phone contacts right from the Windows 11 PC via the Phone Link app. And to let Windows 11 perform all the tasks seamlessly, you need to connect your iPhone to your computer over Bluetooth.

Microsoft released the Phone Link experience for iOS users in February this year. But it was limited to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. And now, after testing it for a couple of months, the company is finally making it available for all Windows 11 users. Phone Link for iOS was also one of the most requested features from Windows users. That said, there are some limitations to what you can do with it.

You cannot run your iPhone apps on your PC using the Phone Link. This feature is still limited to Samsung and Surface Duo devices. It also requires an iPhone with iOS 14 or higher, a Windows 11 device, a Bluetooth connection, and the latest version of the Phone Link app. It is also important to remember that Image and video sharing, and group messaging are not available via the Phone Link app. Also, it is not available for iPadOS or macOS.

iOS support in Phone Link is rolling out gradually to all Windows 11 users. If you are not seeing it today, wait a few more days, as Microsoft will complete the rollout by mid-May.

You can download the Phone Link app on your Windows PC from the below link.