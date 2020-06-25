Microsoft has released a new update for OneDrive for iOS users. The new update brings new features to the app and bumps it to v11.39.4. You can head below to check out the full changelog for the update.

For our iPad users who tried to move a file, the move dialog would sometimes, well, move unexpectedly around the screen. We’ve put a stop to this un-amusing game of tag and that move menu will now stay put.

We fixed an issue with the Share Extension that prevented users from sharing certain file types to OneDrive from the iOS mail app. This has been fixed and you can once again save your attachments to OneDrive.

Sometimes, the Date Modified shown in the app wouldn’t match the Date Modified shown in Web or the sync client. Unfortunately, this was not industry disrupting time travel, but rather an unintentional mismatch. This has now been fixed and the Date Modified will match across all endpoints.

We fixed an issue with our scan experience where filters weren’t being saved when a document was cropped. Now, your grayscale, neatly cropped scans will save as you would expect.

The latest update is rolling out to iOS users and can be downloaded from the App Store.