OneDrive for Android updated with support for cheaper storage plan

OneDrive for Android app got recently updated with new improvements. For general OneDrive consumers, this update improves the photos experience by loading the photos faster.

Until now, OneDrive allowed subscribers to upgrade their storage plans starting at 200 GB. With this update, there is a new leaner subscription offer for 100 GB.

For our business customers, this update allows you to create Word and PowerPoint files from the plus button in the top right.

You can download the updated OneDrive app here from Play Store.