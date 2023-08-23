Microsoft is bringing on device encryption on Edge for mobile users

Microsoft does seem a lot of catching up to do when it comes to features that have been around in other browsers for quite some time. Just like the automatic verification feature on Edge that lets you bypass boring captchas and FedCM support, Redmond officials are reportedly working to bring on device encryption on Edge for mobile users.

As spotted by Edge enthusiast @Leopeva64, albeit non-functional, this feature is currently living in Settings > Account > Passwords on Edge for Android. So far, no info or further words on the desktop version.

Apparently Edge for Android will soon support "On-device encryption", the option already appears in Settings>Account>Passwords but it still doesn't work, this feature is not available in the desktop version yet:https://t.co/BsVMlpGhnu pic.twitter.com/mJzRXRN5gN — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) August 22, 2023

“On-device encryption: For added safety, encrypt passwords on your device before they’re saved to Microsoft Password Manager,” the option reads.

The downside of it? This means that only you can see your passwords. It also means that if you lose the key, you could lose your passwords too.

As a matter of fact, this feature has been on Edge’s competitor, Google Chrome, for quite some time. In Google’s words, “On-device encryption turns your device into a key that’s used to lock your passwords before they’re saved to Google Password Manager.”

Microsoft Edge’s mobile version is available on both Android and iOS devices.