It seems the floodgates have truly opened on leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, with full official marketing renders of the handset being published today by MySmartPrice.

The renders confirm that the cover display will now be about the same size as half of the internal display, and would be near bezel-less. Both screens will now have punch-hole cameras. The device will indeed have the same triple camera as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and it appears to have a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It appears it will be available in two colours, Mystic Bronze & Mystic Black.

The specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (SM-F9160) are summarised as below:

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ RAM 12 GB Storage 256 GB or 512 GB Screen 7.7 inch (Y-OCTA) internal Infinity-O screen with 120 Hz refresh and Ultra-Thin Glass

6.23 inch Super AMOLED external display Battery 4365mAh (2090mAh+2275mAh), 25w fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 15W reverse wireless charging Connectivity 5G Camera 12MP main camera with a wide-angle lens, a 12MP camera with an ultrawide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera, 10MP selfie camera inside and outside Biometrics side-mounted fingerprint reader

The device is expected to be launched at Samsung’s Unpacked event on the 5th August, though it is believed it may launch some weeks later due to the software not being finished yet.