Official Reddit app now available for download from Microsoft Store

The official Reddit client for Windows is now available for download on Microsoft Store. Unfortunately, it is not a native app, Reddit has packaged its website into a PWA. When you open this new Reddit app, you will be presented with Reddit desktop web experience as you can see in the screenshot above.

You can download the Reddit app here from Microsoft Store.