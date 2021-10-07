The Python software foundation has made their Python 3.11 runtime and interpreter available in the Microsoft Store.

Python is of course an easy to learn, powerful programming language with efficient high-level data structures and a simple but effective approach to object-oriented programming. The Python interpreter is easily extended with new functions and data types implemented in C or C++ (or other languages callable from C). Python is also suitable as an extension language for customizable applications and these days is more often found on the server than client-side, except when it comes to machine learning, where it also has very wide application.

The Python 3.11 (Alpha) interpreter in the Microsoft Store has the following features:

Easy to install Python runtime

Supported by core CPython team

Find Python, Pip and Idle on PATH

The runtime can be downloaded from the Store here.

