We are only a few months away from the launch of the iPhone 13, but Apple is finally shipping one of their most expected iPhone 12 accessories shown off last year.

The official MagSafe-attached battery pack for the iPhone 12 range is now available.

Apple says:

Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging. And it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either. At your desk and need a charge? Just plug a Lightning cable into the MagSafe Battery Pack for up to 15W of wireless charging. Short on time? With a higher than 20W power adapter, you can charge both the MagSafe Battery Pack and your iPhone even faster. And you can track the status of your charge on the Lock Screen.

iPhone 12 users can now order the battery pack for only $99 (or $8.25 per month), with delivery between the 22nd to 26th July.

via the Verge