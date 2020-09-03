GoPro has brought their media player app for the GoPro Max to the Microsoft Store.

The app lets you transform video captured by your 360 degrees GoPro Max into epic traditional videos and photos you can edit and share. You can also use Reframe to experiment with countless views and choose the best shots with a click of a keyframe—instantly creating cinematic transitions from view to view. Then, convert and export traditional .mp4 files that play nice with your favourite editing programs and can be shared on social. You’ll have a range of resolutions (5.6K, 4K, custom) [1] and codecs (HEVC, H.264, CineForm ) to choose from. And, you can always view your videos and photos right from the player.

Key features:

Transform 360 footage into epic content.

Use Reframe to experiment with countless views, choose the best shots and instantly create cinematic transitions with a click of a keyframe. Then export a traditional video or photo you can edit and share.

Export .mp4 files to edit and share.

Export both spherical and traditional .mp4 files that are compatible with other editing software and ready to be shared on social.

Convert 360 videos.

Choose from a range of resolutions (5.6K, 4K, custom) [1] and codecs (HEVC, H.264, CineForm).

Never miss a great shot.

Capture incredible photos from any of your 360 or traditional videos by grabbing a frame.

Get game-changing horizon leveling.

Adjust the horizon in your videos to keep it level—whether you're getting sideways, running or doing backflips.

Lock in your world.

Use World Lock to set the orientation of your 360 videos and minimize rotation in your footage.

Trim with precision.

Trim with frame-by-frame accuracy to keep only the parts you want in your videos.

Play it back.

View all videos and photos from your GoPro MAX camera right in the player.

The app requires a graphics cards that support 4K HEVC decoding.

Find the app in the Microsoft Store here.

