AMD has posted a new set of drivers for their AMD Ryzen Chipsets, AMD Radeon Graphics, AMD Radeon Pro Graphics, and AMD Processors with Radeon Graphics which brings official support for Windows 11.

Version 3.09.01.140 of the Ryzen driver brings official support for Windows 11, which means all features in the Radeon Software is now enabled. This includes Radeon Anti-Lag, Radeon Image Sharpening, and more.

The update also addresses Windows 11 issues with other supported chipsets, including the 400-series and 300-series.

“Windows 11 is just around the corner, and we know many users are participating in Microsoft’s Windows Insider Program and have access to an early build of Windows. If you’re one of those people, you can now take advantage of all the features found in Radeon Software,” said AMD.

The updated driver can be downloaded here.

via WindowsLatest